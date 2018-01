Galliani set to be FI Senate candidate (2)

Milan, January 26 - Former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has quit as president of Mediaset Premium, the pay-TV subsidiary of Silvio Berlusconi's broadcasting empire, sources said Friday. The move is linked to him accepting an offer to be a Senate candidate for Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, probably in Lombardy, in the March 4 general election, sources said. The heads of companies that have public concessions for TV frequencies are ineligible to run for parliament. Galliani left Milan when Berlusconi sold the seven-time European champions to a Chinese consortium last year. He has been president of Mediaset Premium since July.