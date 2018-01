Nutella discounts spark brawls in France

Paris, January 26 - A campaign to offer a 70% discount on the price of Italian chocolate spread Nutella has caused brawls and scene of mayhem in supermarkets all over France. Many videos posted online on Thursday and Friday showed the chaos caused by the special-offer price of 1.41 euros for a 950-gram pot, rather than the usual 4.70 euros. Over one million jars have been put up for the special offer.