Pausini, Negramaro, Nannini, Morandi set for Sanremo

Rome, January 26 - Italian pop stars Laura Pausini, Gianna Nannini and Gianni Morandi, and rock group Negramaro are set to be among the special guests at the 2018 Sanremo song festival-contest, sources said Friday. The stars are all set to perform two songs at the popular festival screened by RAI, including a duet with this year's artistic director, singer-songwriter Claudio Baglioni.