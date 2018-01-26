Tunisian migrants sew mouths shut in protest on Lampedusa

Hunger strike continues for third day, call for transfer

(ANSAmed) - PALERMO, JANUARY 26 - Some 42 migrants are continuing a protest that has been underway for several days in front of the main church on the island of Lampedusa. Many of them have not eaten for three days and have sewn their mouths shut using needles and white cotton thread and want to be transferred off the island and not deported. Security forces are following the migrants in anti-riot but not intervening. The group of Tunisians has been on Lampedusa for several weeks. (ANSAmed).

