Soccer: Buffon will play on if 'fixed point' (2)

Turin, January 26 - Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said Friday that he may keep playing beyond the current season, but only if he is a "fixed point" for the Italian champions. "I have always been considered a fixed point, one of my team's strong points," Buffon, who turns 40 on Sunday, told Sky Sport. "As long as that is the way things are, while the others think that way, it will be possible to keep going. "Otherwise it is right to stop. "I will still be a footballer until June, in part out of sense of responsibility, and it is right that I think only about that. "Then I'll meet with the chairman and we'll decide serenely. "I've never liked forcing things".