Lot was done during Fascism - Salvini (2)

Milan
26/01/2018
Milan, January 26 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that much was achieved during Benito Mussolini's Fascist regime while stressing that he does not want to see Italy revert to dictatorship. "It is clear that many things were done in the Fascist period, such as the introduction of the pension system and the reclamation of marshland areas," Salvini told Radio Capital. "Then there were the (anti-Jewish 1938) racial law and other mad things which are something else. "I prefer democracy".
