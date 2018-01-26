Soccer: Buffon set for 40 more years of great things-Allegri

Rome, January 26 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday that he expects 40 more years of great things from Gianluigi Buffon ahead of the goalkeeper's 40th birthday on Sunday. Buffon, who is returning from a long injury layoff, is expected to retire from football at the end of this season. "Quitting is part of life," Allegri told a press conference ahead of Juve's visit to Chievo on Saturday. "But he should just think about playing at the moment. He'll decide at the end of the year. "You go crazy by thinking too much. Afterwards, there are 40 more years to do great things". He said Buffon would return to the team in next week's Italian Cup semifinal first leg against Atalanta. The coach added that Juan Cuadrado may require surgery on a groin problem that has been giving him trouble for some time.