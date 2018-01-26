Boldrini asks Salvini to apologize for burned puppet (2)

Rome
26/01/2018
Rome, January 26 - Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini said Friday that League leader Matteo Salvini should apologise after a group of young supporters of his anti-migrant, Euroskeptic party burned a puppet with her face on. "The time has come for Salvini to say sorry," said Boldrini, a member of the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party. "Not to me, he wouldn't be capable. But at least to the citizens of (the northern city of) Busto Arsizio and all the Italian people for the bad impression he is giving of our country".
