Rome

Tension in Renzi's PD over candidates

Critical minority unhappy, Boschi presentation delayed

Tension in Renzi's PD over candidates

Rome, January 26 - Tension is high within the Democratic Party (PD) as leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi has so far been unable to strike an agreement with a critical minority within the centre-left group over candidate lists for the March 4 general election. As a result the presentation of the candidacy of Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi, who is considered close to Renzi, in the northern city of Bolzano has been delayed and an important meeting of the PD's directorate scheduled for Friday may be postponed too. The situation is complicated by the fact that the PD has to make room among the candidates for people from parties who allied with it at the vote.

