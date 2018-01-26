12 years requested for Dell'Utri in State-Mafia trial (3)

Palermo, January 26 - Palermo prosecutors on Friday requested that a Palermo court hand former Senator Marcello Dell'Utri a 12-year prison term in the trial into alleged State-Mafia negotiations on the early 1990s. Dell'Utri, a former aide to ex-premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berluconi, is accused of threats and violence towards the political body of the State regarding alleged negotiations aimed at stopping a Mafia bombing campaign at that time. The 76-year-old is currently serving a seven-year term for external involvement in mafia association in a separate case. The prosecutors requested that Mario Mori, the former head of the Carabinieri police's ROS unit, be sent to jail for 15 years. They also requested jail terms of 12 and 10 years respectively for two other Carabinieri officers - Antonio Subranni and Giuseppe De Donno. They asked that former interior minister Nicola Mancino be handed a six-year jail term for false testimony.