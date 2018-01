12 years requested for Dell'Utri in State-Mafia trial (2)

Palermo, January 26 - Palermo prosecutors on Friday requested that a Palermo court hand former Senator Marcello Dell'Utri a 12-year prison term in the trial into alleged State-Mafia negotiations on the early 1990s. Dell'Utri, a former aide to ex-premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berluconi, is accused on threats and violence towards the political body of the State regarding alleged negotiations aimed at stopping a Mafia bombing campaign at the time. The 76-year-old is currently serving a seven-year term for external involvement in mafia association in a separate case.