Woman found on train tracks was murdered

Modena, January 26 - A woman found on train tracks in Modena last weekend was murdered, sources said Friday. A 50-year-old Sardinian man has been arrested for killing the 24-year-old Hungarian prostitute Arietta Mata. He was employed as a warehouse worker and had been living in Modena for at least three years, the sources said. He was known to frequent gambling houses and bet money on slot machines and investigators say this may have played a part in his decision to kill and rob the young woman. The man was caught due to videocamera footage and cellphone tracking. After killing her in the night between Saturday and Sunday, he put her body on train tracks to make it seem like an accident. However, the fact that her bag and cellphone were missing immediately raised suspicion.