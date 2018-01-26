New contract for 450,000 in Italian security and defence

Rome

Rome, January 26 - Almost half a million Italians working in the security and defense sectors of Italy's public administration now have a new contract. Some 450,000 "men and women who every day ensure the control, protection and security of us all and our territory" will now be receiving a higher monthly paycheck, Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia announced on Twitter overnight after the contract was signed. "No contract had been agreed for the past 9 years," she said on Friday in a press conference. "I believe that this is a very important achievement. It is not a one-off payment. "There will be a monthly rise of around 125 euros for the armed forces and 132 for the police. "In addition, there is the back pay that will come in as soon as possible: about 556 euros for the police and 517 for the armed forces." Madia added that three other public administration contracts were being worked on. "There are the conditions to renew contracts for all state employees, of whom there are about 1.2 million," she said.

