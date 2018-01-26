Sharp rise in violent youth gangs a concern, says top judge

Rome, January 26 - The rising number of violent attacks by youth gangs operating in Italy must be addressed through measures that do not include only repression, the head of Italy's supreme court said in inaugurating the new judicial year on Friday. Ever more "violent, unmotivated aggression by very young people against their peers" is alarming, First President of the Court of Cassation Giovanni Mammone said. Simply dealing with it through repressive means had proven ineffective, he noted, but added that it was necessary to bring in "unifying legislation" that would prevent the splitting up of crimes that leads to lesser sentences.