Milan

Man refuses to be examined by black doctor in Cantù

30-year-old medic jokes had extra time for a coffee

Milan, January 26 - A doctor in the northern Italian city of Cantù has reported that a patient refused to be examined by him because he is black. "I won't be examined by a negro," the patient said, Dr Andi Nganso wrote on his Facebook page. The 30-year-old medic, who was born in Cameroon but has lived in Italy for 12 years, managed to joke about the episode of racism. "I thank you," the out-of-hour duty doctor said. "Now I have a quarter of an hour for a coffee". He added, however, that he was shocked by the incident. "Once a girl told me that she was amazed I was nice as her parents said not to speak to black men," Nganso said. "But this time the patient's reaction knocked me back".

