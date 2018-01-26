Euthanasia is not 'civilised choice' - pope (2)

Rome, January 26 - Pope Francis on Friday reiterated his and the Catholic Church's opposition to euthanasia. He said that in many countries there was "a growth of requests for euthanasia as an ideological affirmation of the will of the power of man over life. "This has led to the voluntary interruption of human existence to be considered a choice of 'civilization'," he continued. "It is clear that where life is not valued for its dignity, but for its efficiency and productivity, everything becomes possible. "It is necessary to reiterate in this scenario that human life, from conception to its natural end, possesses a dignity that makes in intangible".