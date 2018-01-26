Top court sounds alarm on femicide, abuse of social networks (2)

Rome, January 26 - Giovanni Mammone, the First President of the supreme Court of Cassation, sounded the alarm about fake news, the abuse of social networks, femicide, stalking and violence by teen gangs at the inauguration of the Italian judicial year on Friday. "The abuse of the media and instruments of social participation made available by the Web is a growing, worrying phenomenon," Mammone said. "On one hand the right of the collectivity to be correctly informed is being breached, on the other, mechanisms to spread news that can cause damage to third parties, including unconsciously, have been put into motion". Mammone said the number of women killed by men, usually their current or ex-partners, was a "significant social alarm" with a tendency to "resolve crises in interpersonal relations via violence". He also said he was alarmed by the phenomenon of "motiveless, violent attacks by very young people against people of their same age".