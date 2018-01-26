Rome

Top court sounds alarm on femicide, abuse of social networks (2)

Mammone also refers to violent teen gangs, judicial year starts

Top court sounds alarm on femicide, abuse of social networks (2)

Rome, January 26 - Giovanni Mammone, the First President of the supreme Court of Cassation, sounded the alarm about fake news, the abuse of social networks, femicide, stalking and violence by teen gangs at the inauguration of the Italian judicial year on Friday. "The abuse of the media and instruments of social participation made available by the Web is a growing, worrying phenomenon," Mammone said. "On one hand the right of the collectivity to be correctly informed is being breached, on the other, mechanisms to spread news that can cause damage to third parties, including unconsciously, have been put into motion". Mammone said the number of women killed by men, usually their current or ex-partners, was a "significant social alarm" with a tendency to "resolve crises in interpersonal relations via violence". He also said he was alarmed by the phenomenon of "motiveless, violent attacks by very young people against people of their same age".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestati due ladri seriali/Video

Arrestati due ladri seriali/Video

Decapitata la “famiglia Barcellonese” 40 ordinanze di custodia cautelare

“Famiglia Barcellonese” sotto scacco, 40 ordinanze cautelari

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Gotha 7, ecco il video

Gotha 7, ecco il video

Figlio boss Cirò Marina collabora con giustizia

Figlio boss Cirò Marina collabora con giustizia

Agguato in Via Del Santo

Agguato in Via Del Santo

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33