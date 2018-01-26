Milan-Brescia trains running again after deadly derailment

Rome
26/01/2018
Rome, January 26 - Railway traffic gradually resumed at 6am on Friday on two of the four tracks of the Milan-Brescia line after a commuter train derailed on Thursday morning near the Pioltello station. Three women were killed and 46 people were injured, five of whom seriously. An investigation is underway to ascertain whether there was any criminal liability involved.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online