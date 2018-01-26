Rome

Milan-Brescia trains running again after deadly derailment

Three women killed and 46 people injured

Milan-Brescia trains running again after deadly derailment

Rome, January 26 - Railway traffic gradually resumed at 6am on Friday on two of the four tracks of the Milan-Brescia line after a commuter train derailed on Thursday morning near the Pioltello station. Three women were killed and 46 people were injured, five of whom seriously. An investigation is underway to ascertain whether there was any criminal liability involved.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestati due ladri seriali/Video

Arrestati due ladri seriali/Video

Decapitata la “famiglia Barcellonese” 40 ordinanze di custodia cautelare

“Famiglia Barcellonese” sotto scacco, 40 ordinanze cautelari

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Gotha 7, ecco il video

Gotha 7, ecco il video

Feroce aggressione a Tropea

Feroce aggressione a Tropea

Figlio boss Cirò Marina collabora con giustizia

Figlio boss Cirò Marina collabora con giustizia

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33