Egyptian father and son arrested for terrorism links

Moroccan wife/mother deported for public security

Egyptian father and son arrested for terrorism links

Milan, January 26 - The anti-terrorism and organized crime sections of the Milan and Como police on Friday arrested an Egyptian father, 51, and his son, 23, for alleged links to terrorist groups. The two were residents in the Como province. The interior ministry measure has led to the deportation of the men's wife/mother, a 45-year-old woman from Morocco, for public security reasons.

