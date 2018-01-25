Girl, 15, back at school after vodka binge (2)

Rome, January 25 - A 15-year-old girl student was back in a Rome high school Thursday after being rushed to hospital after drinking too much vodka during an "alternative week" there on Wednesday. The girl, who brought the vodka from home despite student unions banning alcohol during their "alternative didactic week" at the Liceo Russell, turned up regularly when the school opened. "We had urged students not to bring any alcohol in," said the head of the students' union. Head-teacher organisations said "the teachers should not be punished for this incident". The Liceo Russel principal immediately suspended the alternative week after the girl was found slumped on one of the school's staircases. She was taken to hospital in an ambulance, in code red. Normal lessons would now resume, the school principal said. Police quizzed her parents, teachers and classmates to reconstruct what happened.