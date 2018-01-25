TIM appeals to Italy president over golden power (2)

Milan
25/01/2018
Milan, January 25 - Telecoms giant TIM has decided to appeal to Italian President Sergio Mattarella against the government's invocation of golden power on the company. The decision was taken by the TIM board on Thursday morning, sources said. The appeal is to be seen, observers said, as a cautionary measure with which the company means to shield itself from a potential sanction that could be levied against it, and not as a challenge to the measures on security and strategic assets contained in the government's golden power decree.
