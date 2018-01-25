Milan

TIM appeals to Italy president over golden power (2)

Cautionary move

TIM appeals to Italy president over golden power (2)

Milan, January 25 - Telecoms giant TIM has decided to appeal to Italian President Sergio Mattarella against the government's invocation of golden power on the company. The decision was taken by the TIM board on Thursday morning, sources said. The appeal is to be seen, observers said, as a cautionary measure with which the company means to shield itself from a potential sanction that could be levied against it, and not as a challenge to the measures on security and strategic assets contained in the government's golden power decree.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Melania diserta Davos, sparita dopo il caso pornostar

Melania diserta Davos, sparita dopo il caso pornostar

Gotha 7, ecco il video

Gotha 7, ecco il video

Gotha 7, ecco i nomi

Gotha 7, ecco i nomi

Decapitata la “famiglia Barcellonese” 40 ordinanze di custodia cautelare

“Famiglia Barcellonese” sotto scacco, 40 ordinanze cautelari

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Navarra pronto alla sfida

Navarra pronto alla sfida

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33