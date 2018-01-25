Vatican City

Vatican slams China monkey cloning

'Not everything possible is right' says Paglia

Vatican City, January 25 - The Vatican on Thursday slammed the cloning of two monkeys in China. "Not everything that is possible is right," said Msgr Vincenzo Paglia, head of the Pontifical Academy for Life. "We must always consider the effects of our interventions on the ecosystem and weigh the risk of making mistakes in the management of new know-how which may in the future lead us to interventions on the human body," said the Vatican's pointman on bioethics.

