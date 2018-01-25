Vatican slams China monkey cloning

Vatican City
25/01/2018
Vatican City, January 25 - The Vatican on Thursday slammed the cloning of two monkeys in China. "Not everything that is possible is right," said Msgr Vincenzo Paglia, head of the Pontifical Academy for Life. "We must always consider the effects of our interventions on the ecosystem and weigh the risk of making mistakes in the management of new know-how which may in the future lead us to interventions on the human body," said the Vatican's pointman on bioethics.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
“Famiglia Barcellonese” sotto scacco, 40 ordinanze cautelari
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online