Iceclimber feared dead after Val Gardena avalanche

Bolzano, January 24 - A German iceclimber was feared dead Thursday after an avalanche in the northern Val Gardena area on Wednesday. Rescuers have almost given up hope of finding 22-year-old Franz Xaver Mayr alive. Mayr was from Uffing am Staffelsee in Bavaria. A friend of his, a 30-year-old man, was slightly hurt by the avalanche.