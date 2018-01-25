Train derails near Milan, three dead (5)

Milan, January 25 - A train derailed near Milan on Thursday, leaving three women dead and five injured people in a serious condition, the Milan prefect's department said. Another eight injured people are being treated as code yellow for the emergency room and 33 are code green. Railway company RFI has found a 20-centimetre section of track that broke away some 2km from the derailment and this may have been the cause of the disaster, according to experts. It is possible that the wheels of three wagons came off the tracks there, but the coaches continued to move with the rest of the train until hitting an electricity pylon, sparking the crash at 6:57 at Seggiano di Pioltello. The Trenord train, which had 350 people aboard, mostly commuters, departed from Cremona and was heading towards Milan's Piazza Garibaldi station. Two of the victims were named as Pierangela Tadini, a 51-year-old originally from Caravaggio but resident in Vanzago in the province of Milan; and Giuseppina Pirri, 39, from Cernusco sul Naviglio. The authorities are still working to identify the third victim, also a woman. The driver said "I slammed on the brake as soon as I heard her vibrating, but it was too late". He said the train was "already off the rails". The train went through the station at Pioltello leaving a "stream of sparks" behind it, a prosecutor said. The train's black box has been seized by police, judicial sources said. Also impounded were all the carriages, the area the derailment took place in, as well as all the documents regarding maintenance and work on that stretch of line, sources said. Two engineering experts have been instructed to file a report that could prove decisive, they said. The experts have already worked on other rail disasters, they said. Italy "immediately" wants the truth on the incident, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said after a meeting in Milan that set up a ministerial commission of inquiry. "The Italian rail system is certainly one of the safest in the world but we want the truth, and that it be established swiftly, because it is unacceptable to die on your way to work," he said. Delrio said that investment in rail safety and security in Italy had risen 34=% in the last three years. "And it is our priority in particular on commuter lines," he said. Delrio added: "But now is the time for respect and condolences and closeness to the families" of the victims. The line is "among the most frequented and therefore most monitored, which is all the more reason for wanting to understand what happened," Delrio said. Delrio thanked the rescue services for "their elevated efficiency: they got to the scene in less than 20 minutes". Premier Paolo Gentiloni said: "I express my condolences and closeness to the families of the victims and the injured". He pledged the "commitment of the institutions to ascertain what happened and the responsibilities for it, if there are any. "We must be particularly strict in guaranteeing safety in our transport system, especially for those who use it every morning to go to work," he added. It is the latest in a number of fatal train accidents in Italy. In 2016 23 people were killed when two trains collided in Puglia. An explosion that occurred after goods train carrying petroleum derailed in 2009 claimed 32 lives in Viareggio, Tuscany.