We want truth on train crash says Delrio (3)

We want truth on train crash says Delrio

Ministerial commission of inquiry set up

Milan, January 25

Milan, January 25 - Italy "immediately" wants the truth on the train derailment that killed three women on Thursday, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said after a meeting in Milan that set up a ministerial commission of inquiry into the accident. "The Italian rail system is certainly one of the safest in the world but we want the truth, and that it be established swiftly, because it is unacceptable to die on your way to work," he said. Delrio said that investment in rail safety and security in Italy had risen 34=% in the last three years. "And it is our priority in particular on commuter lines," he said. Delrio added: "But now is the time for respect and condolences and closeness to the families" of the victims.

