Teacher sends sex requests to girl, 15 (3)

Riccione, January 25 - A teacher has sent explicit requests for sex via a chatroom on audio files to a 15-year-old girl student in a high school in Riccione, police said Thursday. The tapes have been on the girl's cellphone for several weeks, police said. They also reached the girl's mother who contacted the school head, who called the police. In one of the messages, the teacher said: "You must prove your love to me. You can show me what you can do, but without spreading it around. As long as they don't see us". Rimini prosecutors have opened a probe for suspected sexual violence.