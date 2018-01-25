Italy over flu peak, 4.7 mn cases so far (3)

Rome

Rome, January 25 - Italy's flu epidemic has peaked at over 4.7 million cases so far, the Higher Health Institute's Influnet service said Thursday. The number of cases was now gradually declining, Influnet said. In the third week of the year there were 794,000 new cases for a total, since the epidemic started being watched, of 4,728,000 Italians who were confined to their beds by the epidemic. The incidence is still at a 'high intensity' level of 13.1 per 1,000 but lower than the previous week, when it was 14.5, Influnet said.

