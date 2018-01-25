Cinema: Boys Cry in Berlin Festival's Panorama section

Rome
25/01/2018
Rome, January 25 - The Berlin Film Festival said Thursday that La Terra dell'Abbastanza (Boys Cry), the debut work of sibling director duo Damiano and Fabio D'Innocenzo, is among the films selected to take part in its Panorama section next month. The section will also feature an Italian-French-Dutch Mexican co-production, Land by Iranian director Babak Jalali. Italian Laura Bispuri's Figlia Mia (Daughter of Mine) is among the films running in the main competition for the Golden Bear.
