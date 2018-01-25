Di Maio says open to tweaking programmes (3)

Rome, January 25 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said he was open to tweaking the party's 20-point programme if other parties said they were willing to give their support in the event of a hung parliament after the March 4 general election. "Other parties first of all must say why they don't agree with our 20 points," he said. "But if the political forces want to add other issues, to find a deal, to find an accommodation, I heartily agree," he said. "The only thing I'm not willing to consider is exchanging posts or recruiting turncoats," said the M5S leader.