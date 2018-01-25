Suspected boss arrested in op against Spada clan (3)

Rome, January 23 - Police and Carabinieri officers in the Rome seaside district of Ostia on Thursday arrested 32 people, including the alleged chief of the Spada mafia clan. The suspects included his brother Roberto Spada, who was previously arrested late last year for the November 7 attack in Ostia on RAI TV journalist Daniele Piervincenzi in which he headbutted the reporter and broke his nose. The suspects face charges of mafia criminal association. Police said Roberto and his brother Carmine, the clan boss, ordered the murders of rival bosses Giovanni Galleoni and Francesco Antonini, which were carried out in 2011. These murders "marked the definitive rise of the Spada clan", police said. The preliminary-investigations judge who signed the arrest warrants, Simonetta D'Alessandro, said a decade-long probe "highlighted the deep penetration of organized crime in the economic activities of the coast". The mafia association attributed to the Spadas "has caused a significant degradation of the territory, enabling the proliferation of very serious crimes", she wrote in the arrest orders. The Spadas have been investigated on charges including drug trafficking, loan-sharking, gambling, social housing scams, and for clashing with a rival clan over control of the Ostia area. In one wiretap, a victim of extortion described how Carmine aka Romoletto Spada came to his restaurant with a flame-thrower saying "this isn't threatening you, it's going to kill you". Another victim said "these people aren't going to stop at anything, and if Romolo (Carmine) doesn't get the money he'll kill us all".