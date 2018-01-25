Sky lands F1, Euro 2020 TV rights

Rome

Champions League to return to RAI after six years

Rome, January 25 - Sky said Thursday that it has landed the exclusive rights to broadcast Formula One in Italy from 2018 to 2020 as well as the TV rights for Euro 2020. It will air all 51 matches of the European championships, including 24 in exclusive. Furthermore, the satellite network has reached a deal with RAI for the State broadcaster to show the pick of the matches of the Italian teams in the Champions League next season, plus the semi-finals, the final and the European Super Cup. The last time Champions League soccer was on RAI was six years ago.

