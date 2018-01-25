FCA 2017 profit up 93% to 3.5 bn (3)

Turin, January 25 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) ended 2017 with net profit up 93% to 3.5 billion euros, the Italian-American carmaker said Thursday. Net industrial debt almost halved from 4.5 billion at the end of 2016 to 2.4 billion at the end of 2017, the company said. It confirmed its targets for 2018 and therefore the main goals of the Industrial Plan. The estimates are for net income equal to 125 billion euros, adjusted EBITDA greater or equal to 8.7 billion, adjusted net profit of five billion and net industrial liquidity of four billion, the company said. photo: FCA chief Sergio Marchionne