Notable monetary stimulus still needed - Draghi (4)

Rome, January 25 - "Notable" monetary stimulus is still needed in the eurozone, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said Thursday. Draghi also said eurozone growth was robust and the euro's volatility was creating uncertainty. Draghi also said inflation will remain at or about current levels. He also urged member countries to step up efforts to implement structural reforms. In other remarks, Draghi said quantitative easing (QE) did not favour any country in particular and that "growth is going well but it's too soon to sing victory".