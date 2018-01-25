Train derails near Milan, three dead (4)

Milan, January 25 - A train derailed near Milan on Thursday, leaving three women dead and five injured people in a serious condition, the Milan prefect's department said. Another eight injured people are being treated as code yellow for the emergency room and 33 are code green. Railway company RFI has found a 20-centimetre section of track that broke away some 2km from the derailment and this may have been the cause of the disaster, according to experts. It is possible that the wheels of three wagons came off the tracks there, but the coaches continued to move with the rest of the train until hitting an electricity pylon, sparking the crash at 6:57 at Seggiano di Pioltello. The Trenord train, which had 350 people aboard, mostly commuters, departed from Cremona and was heading towards Milan's Piazza Garibaldi station. Two of the victims were named as Pierangela Tadini, a 51-year-old originally from Caravaggio but resident in Vanzago in the province of Milan; and Giuseppina Pirri, 39, from Cernusco sul Naviglio. The authorities are still working to identify the third victim, also a woman. "I express my condolences and closeness to the families of the victims and the injured," Premier Paolo Gentiloni said at a conference on development cooperation. He pledged the "commitment of the institutions to ascertain what happened and the responsibilities for it, if there are any. "We must be particularly strict in guaranteeing safety in our transport system, especially for those who use it every morning to go to work," he added. It is the latest in a number of fatal train accidents in Italy. In 2016 23 people were killed when two trains collided in Puglia. An explosion that occurred after goods train carrying petroleum derailed in 2009 claimed 32 lives in Viareggio, Tuscany.