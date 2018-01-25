False election promises, fear stoking immoral - CEI (2)

Rome, January 25 - Monsignor Nunzio Galantino, the secretary general of Italian bishops' conference CEI, on Thursday warned politicians against stoking fear of migrants and making promises that cannot be kept ahead of the March 4 general election. "The importance of morality for politicians who stand at the elections is not only applicable from the sixth to the ninth commandments," Galantino told a news conference. "It is immoral, for example, to say things, to make promises that you don't know whether you can keep or want to keep or, even, that you know you cannot keep. "It is also immoral to speculate on fear. There is fear of what is different but it is a sin to speculate on fear".