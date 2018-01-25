Ageing Europe needs migrants - Gentiloni

Rome

Rome, January 25 - An ageing Europe needs migrants, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday. "Italy is proud of the results of its migrant-emergency management," the premier said, saying "we saved Europe's honour and showed how to move from flows managed by criminals to safe flows. He said "there is a need for this type of migration, which does not imperil human lives, on the part of a Europe that is getting older and which we want to defend, both culturally and economically".

