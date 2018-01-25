Rome

Derailed train: those to blame must be found-Gentiloni (2)

Premier expresses condolences to victim's families

Rome, January 25 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday pledged that the authorities would do everything to find who was to blame for the train derailment near Milan that claimed three lives. "I express my condolences and closeness to the families of the victims and the injured," Gentiloni said at a conference on development cooperation. He pledged the "commitment of the institutions to ascertain what happened and the responsibilities for it, if there are any. "We must be particularly strict in guaranteeing safety in our transport system, especially for those who use it every morning to go to work," he added.

