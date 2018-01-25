You don't leave barbed wire says Segre

Rome

Rome, January 25 - Life Senator and Auschwitz survivor Liliana Segre said at a Holocaust remembrance ceremony at the presidential palace Thursday that "there are certain gates and certain barbed wire fences that the heart and mind can no longer separate, from which you cannot go in and out". Segre, recently named Life Senator by President Sergio Mattarella, was answering a girl's question on why she had never gone back to Auschwitz and Malchow, the two Nazi death camps she was held in. She was one of the only 35 of 776 Italian Jewish children taken to death camps who came back. Segre, 87, started bearing witness to the Holocaust in the 1990s.

