Parisi centre-right governor candidate in Lazio (2)

Rome, January 25 - Businessman Stefano Parisi said Thursday he had agreed to be the centre right's governor candidate in Lazio on March 4. "Today I received the invitation form the centre-right leaders to candidate myself as governor of the Lazio region," he said. "We decided to accept because we are a new party, built in just a year of work and we must consolidate our presence in the whole of Italy," he said, referring to his centrist political grouping Energies for Italy.