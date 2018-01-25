Gentiloni says no to protectionism, closed borders (3)

Rome
25/01/2018
Rome, January 25 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday said no to protectionism and closed borders. "The activity of cooperation (aid) is a fundamental component of international relations, which we need today," he told a national conference on aid and cooperation towards development. "It is the world that the country wants and which we do not want to have snatched away from us by a return to protectionism and the closure of individual borders", the premier told the conference.
