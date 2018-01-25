Thought I was going to die - man injured in train crash

Pioltello
25/01/2018
Pioltello, January 25 - A man injured in Thursday's train derailment near Milan described the moments of terror he endured. "I felt the train shake and a few second later there was the impact," the man from North Africa said before being taken away in an ambulance. "I was thrown to the ground and a took a blow to the shoulder. "People were screaming. I saw many injured people. I thought I was going to die".
