Racial laws a 'stain' on Italy says Mattarella (3)

Rome, January 25 - The 1938 racial laws barring Jews from public life are a "stain" on Italy's history that must never be repeated, President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday. "The racial laws represent a dark chapter, an indelible stain, an infamous page in our history," he said at a ceremony at the presidential palace. Fascism "did not have any merits," the president went on, saying it was a "grave mistake" to separate the allegedly good things it did from the two errors of he racial laws and the alliance with Nazi Germany. The world still needs the reminder of the Shoah, Mattarella said, stressing that it was a "unique" event in European history. "The hotbeds of hatred must not be minimized," the president said, warning against a resurgence of "intolerance, racism and anti-semitism". He said these hotbeds were "present in our society and in many parts of the world". Mattarella said "our country and the EU have the anti-bodies to fight them, but it would be a capital error to minimize their dangerousness". Mattarella said the Italian Constitution was a "bulwark" against this threat. "The Italian Republic, strong and rooted in democracy, has no fear in reckoning with the history of Italy," he said. He said the Republic "does not forget nor hide the horrible and inhuman things committed in our country with the complicity of organs of State, intellectuals, jurists, citizens, serving an ideology that is the enemy of humanity. "The Republic and the Constitution are the bulwark to make sure that all this cannot happen again".