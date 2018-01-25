Soccer: Lazio fined 50,000 euros for Anne Frank stickers (3)

Rome, January 25 - Serie A club Lazio were fined 50,000 by the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) Thursday for mocked-up stickers of Anne Frank wearing the shirt of their city rivals AS Roma posted in the Curva Sud by hardcore ultra fans. A FIGC prosecutor had asked for a two-match stadium ban also, but the FIGC court only issued the cash penalty. The case that sent shockwaves across Italy and abroad Some dozen Lazio fans have been placed under investigation for putting up the stickers in the Roma ultra stand at the Olimpico during the October 22 3-0 win over Cagliari. They were in their' rivals' stand because their own Curva Nord had been closed for racist chanting. They were meant to be barred from the ground but Lazio Chairman Claudio Lotito authorised Curva Sud ticket sales to them. Most of the incriminated fans are Irriducibili far-right ultras, who said the incident was just a prank. The incident caused a furore in Italy and beyond, especially from Jewish groups, and Holocaust victim Frank's diary was read in a minute's silence ahead of Serie A matches on the following day of play. Lotito made a reparatory gesture by placing flowers at Rome's synagogue but some youths threw them into the Tiber after it emerged he had described the visit as "theatrics". Lotito has said he will take young Lazio fans to Nazi death camp Auschwitz every year.