Soccer: Lazio go solo in third place

Rome
25/01/2018
Rome, January 25 - Lazio took sole command of third place in Serie A on Wednesday with a 3-0 win over Udinese in Rome. The in-form side cruised to victory thanks to a first-half own goal by Samir Santos and strikes after the break by Nani and Felipe Anderson. Lazio have 46 points from 21 games, eight behind leaders Napoli and seven fewer than second-placed Juventus, but three more than fourth-placed Inter. Fifth-placed AS Roma missed the chance to pull level with Inter when they were held 1-1 at Sampdoria. They have 41 points.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
“Famiglia Barcellonese” sotto scacco, 40 ordinanze cautelari
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online