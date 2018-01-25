Tajani wd be 'great' as premier candidate-Berlusconi (3)

Rome, January 25 - Ex-premier and center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday said European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, a member of his Forza Italia (FI) party, would be an excellent choice for prime minister ahead of national elections on March 4. "I don't have political ambitions, I want to win and choose the premier and government team with my allies", said the 81-year-old leader in an interview to radio Rtl 102.5. Tajani would be a "wonderful choice", if possible, "highly esteemed at a European level". Berlusconi's Forza Italia party is running with Matteo Salvini's anti-immigrant, anti-euro League and Giorgia Meloni's small nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party in the election. Salvini is the League's premier candidate. Berlusconi cannot stand because of an office ban, stemming from a tax-fraud conviction, that runs until next year. He has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to try to get the ban lifted. But the ECHR is not expected to rule before March 4.