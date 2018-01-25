Suspected boss arrested in op against Spada clan (2)

Rome, January 23 - Police and Carabinieri officers in the Rome seaside district of Ostia on Thursday arrested 32 people, including the alleged chief of the Spada mafia clan. The suspects included his brother Roberto Spada, who was previously arrested late last year for the November 7 attack in Ostia on RAI TV journalist Daniele Piervincenzi in which he headbutted the reporter and broke his nose. The suspects face charges of mafia criminal association. The preliminary-investigations judge who signed the arrest warrants, Simonetta D'Alessandro, said a decade-long probe "highlighted the deep penetration of organized crime in the economic activities of the coast". The mafia association attributed to the Spadas "has caused a significant degradation of the territory, enabling the proliferation of very serious crimes", she wrote in the arrest orders. The Spadas have been investigated on charges including drug trafficking, loan-sharking, gambling, social housing scams, and for clashing with a rival clan over control of the Ostia area.