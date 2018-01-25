Rome

Regeni killed because of his research- prosecutor (2)

Pignatone sees role of Egyptian secret services in case

Regeni killed because of his research- prosecutor (2)

Rome, January 25 - Giulio Regeni was killed because of his research and the Egyptian secret services had a role in the case, Rome prosecutor Giuseppe Pignatone wrote in a letter to daily newspapers Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica on Thursday, the second anniversary of his disappearance in Cairo. The Italian Cambridge PhD researcher's tortured body was found on the road to Alexandria on February 3, 2016. The motive for the murder was linked to "the research activity Giulio conducted in the months of his stay in Cairo", wrote Pignatone, who is in charge of the Italian probe into the case. He said this and "the action of the Egyptian public apparatus, which had concentrated their attention on Giulio in the previous months, with more pressing methods, up to January 25" are "firm points".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Melania diserta Davos, sparita dopo il caso pornostar

Melania diserta Davos, sparita dopo il caso pornostar

Gotha 7, ecco i nomi

Gotha 7, ecco i nomi

Gotha 7, ecco il video

Gotha 7, ecco il video

Decapitata la “famiglia Barcellonese” 40 ordinanze di custodia cautelare

“Famiglia Barcellonese” sotto scacco, 40 ordinanze cautelari

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Navarra pronto alla sfida

Navarra pronto alla sfida

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33