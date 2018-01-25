Regeni killed because of his research- prosecutor (2)

Rome, January 25 - Giulio Regeni was killed because of his research and the Egyptian secret services had a role in the case, Rome prosecutor Giuseppe Pignatone wrote in a letter to daily newspapers Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica on Thursday, the second anniversary of his disappearance in Cairo. The Italian Cambridge PhD researcher's tortured body was found on the road to Alexandria on February 3, 2016. The motive for the murder was linked to "the research activity Giulio conducted in the months of his stay in Cairo", wrote Pignatone, who is in charge of the Italian probe into the case. He said this and "the action of the Egyptian public apparatus, which had concentrated their attention on Giulio in the previous months, with more pressing methods, up to January 25" are "firm points".