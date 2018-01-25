Train derails near Milan, four dead

Milan, January 25 - A train derailed near Milan on Thursday, leaving four people dead, rescue team sources said. Many people injured were injured in the accident, including five in a serious condition, the Milan prefect's department said. Another eight injured people are being treated as yellow code for the emergency room. Around 80 people have been taken to a gym in the area for a medical examination while 12 people are said to be slightly injured. The accident took place at Seggiano del Pioltello. The Trenord train, packed with commuters, departed from Cremona and was heading towards Milan's Piazza Garibaldi station. The operation to pull out the injured people who were trapped in two wagons on the train has been completed, sources said. It is the latest in a number of fatal train accidents in Italy. In 2016 23 people were killed when two trains collided in Puglia. An explosion that occurred after goods train carrying petroleum derailed in 2009 claimed 32 lives in Viareggio, Tuscany.