Fire at abbey that inspired Eco's Name of the Rose

Turin, January 25 - A fire on Wednesday night damaged the roof of a monastery that is part of the Sacra di San Michele complex in Piedmont's Val di Susa that inspired Umberto Eco's The Name of the Rose. The causes of the fire and entity of damage are yet to be determined and regional culture councilor, Antonella Parigi, will inspect the monastery with technicians on Thursday, Piedmont Governor Sergio Chiamparino said Thursday. Renovation work currently is being carried out at the monastery. The abbey was built between 983 and 987 on the top of mount Pirchiriano, 40 km from Turin.