Milan

Train derails near Milan, three dead (2)

Around 100 people injured, 10 in serious condition

Milan, January 25 - A train derailed near Milan on Thursday, leaving three people dead and around 100 injured, 10 of whom are in a serious condition, sources said. All three victims are women, the sources said. The accident took place at Seggiano del Pioltello. The Trenord train, packed with commuters, departed from Cremona and was heading towards Milan's Piazza Garibaldi station. The operation to pull out the injured people who were trapped in two wagons on the train has been completed, sources said. It is the latest in a number of fatal train accidents in Italy. In 2016 23 people were killed when two trains collided in Puglia. An explosion that occurred after goods train carrying petroleum derailed in 2009 claimed 32 lives in Viareggio, Tuscany.

